Double Triumph: Twins score identical 99.4% in ICSE

Siliguri: There’s a popular belief that twins often share everything—from moods to milestones. But Siddhant and Siddhartha Karthik from St. Michael's School, Siliguri, have taken this to a whole new level by scoring an identical 99.4 per cent in the ICSE exams.

The twin brothers, originally from Madhupur, Bihar, have been studying together in Siliguri since Class V. Known for their strong bond, they’ve always done things side by side—from academics to sports. However, this is the first time they’ve achieved identical marks in an examination.

“We studied together and helped each other, but never imagined we’d end up with the exact same score,” they said. Their father, Sachin Kumar, called it “a double delight,” while their mother, Poonam Kumari, expressed pride and said the family would fully support their dream of pursuing computer engineering.

Meanwhile, girls continued to shine in the ICSE 2025 results. Sejal Agarwal, a student of St. Joseph’s School, Matigara, topped the Darjeeling district with an impressive 99.6 per cent. A resident of ISKCON Mandir Road in Siliguri, Sejal scored full marks in four subjects—Maths, English, History, and Computer. She plans to pursue commerce in higher secondary.

In the ISC category, Shreya Karmakar from St. Joseph’s School, Matigara, and Dhruv Agarwal from Don Bosco School, Siliguri, both scored 99.25 per cent. Shreya, from Deshbandhu Para, is a humanities student and wants to pursue Geography Honours, preferably in Kolkata or outside West Bengal. She secured perfect scores in Geography and Political Science. Dhruv, a commerce student and resident of Sevoke Road, aims to study Economics at Delhi University. He scored full marks in Mathematics.

In Kalimpong, Tenzing Shedup Bhutia of St. Augustine’s School scored 99.25 per cent in ISC Science. He aspires to become an engineer and is currently preparing for JEE. “I’m also interested in data science and research,” he said.