Double line between Dudhnai and Dhupdhara stations commissioned

Maligaon: The Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS)/NF circle has completed the statutory inspection of the newly laid double line between Dudhnai & Dhupdhara stations on November 24. This newly laid second line will be utilized for goods and passenger traffic with maximum speed of 100 km per hour.



The entire length of New Bongaigaon – Kamakhyavia Goalpara doubling project is of 176 km. The stretch between Dudhnai to Dhupdhara is of 29.71 km. Speed trial at 122 km per hour was done by the Commissioner of Railway Safety/NF circle. Modern technologies like, robust track structure with use of all wide base Pre-stressed Concrete sleepers & Thick Web Switches which isnew design ofsturdier switches on pre-stressed concrete sleepersand can handle higher speeds were used for this double line territory.