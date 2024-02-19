‘Double engine govt means double blow to unemployed’

NEW DELHI/PRAYAGRAJ: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday attacked the BJP over the issue of unemployment in Uttar Pradesh, saying double engine government means “double blow” to the unemployed. In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi claimed that today every third youth of Uttar Pradesh is suffering from the “disease of unemployment”.



“Where more than 1.5 lakh government posts are vacant, graduates, post graduates and PhD holders are standing in line even for the posts that require minimum qualification,” the former Congress chief said.

“Double engine government means double blow to the unemployed!” he said.

Lakhs of students have become overage after waiting for years for recruitments from the Army to Railways and from education to police, he said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ reached Prayagraj at around 4.00 pm on Sunday.

Rahul Gandhi, UP Congress president Ajay Rai and other party leaders were seen moving in an open jeep during the yatra.

He said that the yatra will pass through Netram Chauraha and reach Laxmi Talkies, where Gandhi will address a public meeting, and after this, the yatra will move forward. Union minister Smriti Irani will pay a four-day visit to her parliamentary constituency of Amethi beginning Monday, on a day Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is set to enter the Uttar Pradesh town. Gandhi had represented Amethi in the Lok Sabha for 15 years before he was defeated by Irani in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

This will perhaps be the only second time since 2019 that the two leaders will be in Amethi at the same time. They had been in the town at the same time in February 2022 to attend different campaign events in the run-up to the Assembly polls.