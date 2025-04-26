Double engine govt following footsteps of BR Ambedkar, uplifting poor: CM Saini

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said the double engine government of the Centre and state is uplifting the last person of society by adopting the path and ideals of Baba Saheb Dr. BR Ambedkar.

The government has implemented schemes to empower poor people, make the most backward people prosperous, and provide justice to every citizen. The government decided to celebrate the year 2025 as the ‘Samvidhan Gaurav’ Year so that the ideals of Baba Saheb and the work done by him can be remembered.

The Chief Minister was speaking at the Dr. BR Ambedkar Samman Samaroh and Seminar organised by Ravidas Temple and Dharamshala in Kurukshetra on Friday.

Earlier, he inaugurated the Ambedkar Bhawan at Ravidas Temple and Dharamshala. After this, the CM offered prayers at the temple of Sant Shiromani Guru Ravidas Ji for the happiness and prosperity of the people of the state. During the programme, the Chief Minister announced to give Rs 21 lakh to the institution.

He said Baba Saheb dedicated his entire life to the upliftment of the poor and the most backward people. Baba Saheb struggled all his life for the upliftment of the last person of society, worked to remove casteism, untouchability and inequality as well as to get justice for every person. Not only this, Baba Saheb also contributed to the freedom movement. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is constantly moving forward on the path shown by Baba Saheb and is implementing schemes to make every section prosperous.