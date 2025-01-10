Double-engine govt committed to farmers’ upliftment: Hry CM

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that the double-engine government is consistently working towards the welfare of farmers.

“Our goal is to enhance farmers’ income and make them economically prosperous,” he said, adding that 70 percent of the state’s farmers own less land, necessitating a special strategy for their upliftment. The Chief Minister further said that the upcoming budget must include provisions aimed at increasing farmers’ profits to empower them economically.

The Chief Minister was addressing a pre-budget consultation meeting at Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University in Hisar on Thursday, where he took suggestions from farmers regarding their upliftment. Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shyam Singh Rana, Public Health Engineering Minister Ranbir Gangwa, MLA Vinod Bhyana and Randhir Panihar were

also present.

During the discussion, the Chief Minister engaged in one-on-one interactions with the farmers.