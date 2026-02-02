Double-Engine government’s major boost: Rs. 7,470 crore allocated for railway development in Chhattisgarh

Raipur: Welcoming the historic budgetary provision of Rs. 7,470 crore for railway infrastructure development in Chhattisgarh, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has expressed heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The Chief Minister stated that sustained efforts under the “double-engine government” are bringing visible and unprecedented transformation in the railway sector across Chhattisgarh. Compared to an annual average railway allocation of Rs. 311 crore during 2009–14, the provision of Rs. 7,470 crore in the 2026–27 budget marks a nearly 24-fold increase, setting a new benchmark in the state’s infrastructure history. At present, railway projects worth Rs. 51,080 crore are underway in the state, covering new track construction, station redevelopment, and significant safety upgrades.

Highlighting inclusive development, Chief Minister Sai said the commencement of the Rowghat–Jagdalpur rail project, which will connect Jagdalpur in the remote Bastar region, is an invaluable gift from the Central Government to the tribal communities of Bastar. He noted that this long-awaited project will open new pathways for regional development, improving access to markets, education, healthcare, and employment opportunities.

The Chief Minister further stated that, in addition to the Parmalkasa–Kharsiya corridor, new freight corridors have also been approved. These strategic projects are expected to significantly enhance freight movement and logistics efficiency, while nearly doubling the number of passenger trains operating in Chhattisgarh in the coming years.

Under the Amrit Bharat Station Yojana, 32 railway stations across the state are being modernised to provide passenger-friendly, accessible, and future-ready facilities. Stations such as Dongargarh (Phase I), Ambikapur, Bhanupratappur, Bhilai, and Urkura have already been completed. In addition, two pairs of Vande Bharat Express and one pair of Amrit Bharat Express trains are currently operating in the state, offering passengers faster, safer, and more modern rail travel.

Chief Minister noted that since 2014, Chhattisgarh has witnessed the construction of nearly 1,200 kilometres of new railway tracks, achieved 100 per cent electrification, and completed around 170 flyovers and underpasses. The installation of advanced safety systems such as ‘Kavach’ has further strengthened rail safety standards. Owing to these comprehensive efforts, Chhattisgarh is steadily positioning itself among the country’s leading states in railway infrastructure and services.

On behalf of the people of Chhattisgarh, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for these transformative initiatives. He said that this development is not limited to railway tracks alone; it is energising trade, tourism, industry, employment, and everyday life of citizens, while giving fresh momentum to the state’s overall growth trajectory.