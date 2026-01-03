'Double-engine government' needed for Kerala’s development: Union Minister Suresh Gopi

Kollam (Kerala): Union Minister Suresh Gopi has said that a double-engine government with the BJP in power in Kerala is essential for the state's development.

He was speaking to reporters after visiting Kollam Junction railway station along with MP N K Premachandran to assess the possibility of preserving heritage buildings at the station.

“I have only one prayer to the people to look into the benefits of the double-engine government received by other states. The exception is Tamil Nadu, which, even without a double-engine government, manages to bring everything it deserves and provide it to the public despite rivals ruling at the Centre,” he said on Friday.

The Thrissur MP said, “For the development of Kerala, there should either be a BJP government or a situation where the BJP can influence governance,” he said.

Referring to a forensic laboratory project granted by the Centre, Gopi said it was initially proposed to be set up in Thrissur, but was shifted to Thiruvananthapuram as the state government cited lack of land availability.

“The Centre had asked for 25 acres of land in Thrissur, where another major project will now come up,” he said.

He alleged that the state government might have issues with Thrissur, as several development projects were being moved out of the district.

“That should be revealed to the people of Thrissur. For development, every place should be included,” he said.

Gopi said lessons should be taken from the party’s victory in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation and repeated in the Assembly elections.

He also said he would meet Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to discuss maintaining the heritage building at Kollam railway station premises and using it for tourism purposes.

He added that he would leave for New Delhi on January 5.

Gopi noted that some British-era constructions at the station had been removed, which could have been preserved as heritage structures.

Premachandran said he is expecting the renovation work at Kollam railway station to be completed on schedule.

Kollam MP also said the old station buildings could be converted into a railway museum.

In the current state assembly, the BJP has no MLA, and Gopi is the only Lok Sabha MP for the saffron party in the state.