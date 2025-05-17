Double betrayal by double-engine govt in Hry: Hooda

Chandigarh: Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has accused the BJP’s “double-engine government” of cheating the people of the state twice.

“In the hour of need, no engine worked to provide Haryana its rightful share of water and to quench the thirst of the fields. From the state to the Centre, both governments have shrugged off their responsibility,” the Congress leader said.

“At the same time, both the governments of Punjab and Haryana have done a lot of gimmickry to deceive the people of their respective states, because the truth is that this time there was neither a shortage of water in Bhakra nor did Haryana demand additional water,” he added. Hooda said that Haryana is demanding its “rightful share of water, but the Aam Aadmi Party government of Punjab has stopped Haryana's rightful share of water to hide all its failures”.

He claimed that the controversy was deliberately brought to create an atmosphere of political tug-of-war between the two states.