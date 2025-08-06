‘Dost dost na raha’: Cong takes dig at PM Modi after Trump’s fresh threat

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday took a swipe at the government over US President Donald Trump’s fresh trade threat against India with the iconic Mukesh song ‘dost dost na raha’ and claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “huglomacy” has “completely collapsed”.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh also slammed as “meek” the Ministry of External Affairs’ statement on the “unjustified and unreasonable” targeting of New Delhi for its procurement of Russian crude oil. Ramesh also said it is the prime minister who should speak up on this issue.

The Opposition party’s attack came after Trump on Monday said he will “substantially” raise US tariffs on New Delhi, accusing it of buying massive amounts

of Russian oil and selling it for big profits.

Asked about the remarks, Ramesh told news agency, “Well you know I am reminded of an old Mukesh song from the Raj Kapoor, Vyjayanthimala and Rajendra Kumar starrer ‘Sangam’ -- ‘Dost dost na raha, pyaar pyaar na raha, Trump humein tera aitbaar na raha’. This is a complete collapse of the so-called friendship of Mr Modi and Mr Trump.”

Ramesh said there was ‘Howdy Modi’ in September 2019, ‘Namaste Trump’ in February 2020, ‘Abki baar Trump Sarkar’ slogan was given by Mr Modi and there was a photo-op in February 2025. It was said that Modi was amongst the first heads of government to call on the new President Trump, he said.

“Our External Affairs Minister (S Jaishankar) boasted that he had a front row seat in the White House ceremony when President Trump was inaugurated. So everything banked on the personal friendship between PM Modi and President Trump,” he said.

Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Modi, Ramesh said that the PM once spoke of the TOP -- Tomato, Onion and Potato -- challenges in prices, but the country now has to contend with the political challenges arising out of CAP --China, America and Pakistan.

“We were thinking that our relationship with China and Pakistan is a challenge but who would have thought that our relationship with the

US would also come under stress. I am afraid this is the collapse of this huglomacy of Mr Modi. There is no substitute to institutional processes of engagement in diplomacy,” Ramesh said.

He hit out at Modi for personalising diplomacy.