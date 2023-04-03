‘Doppler radar stations in Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti for weather forecast’

shimla: Faced with weather uncertainties and extreme climatic conditions, Himachal Pradesh has proposed a complete coverage of scientific data for weather forecasting.



The state government has taken up matters with the Union minister of state (independent charge) of the Ministry of Earth Sciences and Ministry of Science & Technology Jatinder Singh to help the hill state in setting up two more doppler radar stations in Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts for daily weather forecast. “This step will enhance the alert system to predict future weather trends, while alerting meteorologists to upcoming precipitation, storms or severe weather, which will help to adopt the safety measures much in advance,” chief minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu told Millennium Post here.

Sukhu spoke to Jatinder Singh over the phone last week.

Recently, two Doppler Radar Stations at Jot in Chamba district and Murari Devi in Mandi district have been established thereby 70 per cent area of the state is already covered. These stations can generate scientific data on the severity of weather in a radius of 100 kilometers each and with the establishment of two more stations, coverage of the whole state will be ensured for weather forecasting well in time.

The Doppler Radar Technology will help to accurately forecast the arrival of precipitation and the location, intensity and severity of the bad weather and highlight whether there is a high or low probability of danger to life and property.