Don’t try to reach Sangam nose, UP CM appeals to pilgrims

Lucknow: After a stampede at the Maha Kumbh left many injured, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday appealed to people to take a dip in the Ganga at their nearest ghats and not try to reach the Sangam Nose, according to an official statement.

Adityanath also held a high-level meeting with top officials at his residence and urged people not to believe rumours.

