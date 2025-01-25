Don’t think Uddhav will take extreme stand: Pawar on Sena (UBT) going solo in local polls

Pune: Nationalist Congress Party (SP) president Sharad Pawar on Friday expressed the hope that Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray will not take any extreme stand after the latter hinted at his outfit going solo in the upcoming local body elections in Maharashtra.

He maintained that though Thackeray has expressed his opinion on fighting local body polls, other constituents of the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) feel the issue should be resolved amicably among allies. The MVA consists of the Congress, NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT).

Speaking to reporters in Kolhapur city, the former Union minister said the Maharashtra government signing MoUs with Indian companies at Davos during the World Economic Forum and projecting them as investment was misleading.

“Uddhav Thackeray had earlier also expressed sentiments about going solo in the elections. Two days ago, he had a detailed discussion with me regarding this and what he said yesterday (Thursaday) during a Shiv Sena ‘melava’ (gathering) reflects his opinion. But I do not think he will take any extreme stand,” said Pawar when asked about Thackeray’s comments.

Addressing workers on the 99th birth anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray in Mumbai on Thursday, Thackeray said he has been talking to the party rank and file and they want the party to contest the upcoming local body polls independently.

“Are you ready to show the traitors their place? Elections are yet to be announced. Let me see your

preparations and I will take a decision as per your wish. I will decide at the appropriate time,” the former CM told the workers.

Asked about Thackeray’s criticism of deputy CM Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on the issue of Hindutva, Pawar said his ally has been repeatedly asserting that their (Shinde faction’s) Hindutva was not genuine, and he just reiterated that claim during the Mumbai event.

“Both (Shiv Sena) factions held programmes to the mark the birth anniversary of Balasaheb Thackeray, with each faction asserting their claim to his legacy. However, if attendance is considered, Thackeray’s rally appeared to have a larger turnout,” he insisted.