‘Don’t think, I am heroine, a star,’ Kangana tells people of Mandi in ‘Mandyali’ dialect

Shimla: “Don’t think that Kangana is a heroine, a star. Consider me as your sister, your daughter. Here, everyone is my family” Bollywood actress and BJP candidate from Mandi, Kangna Ranaut spoke in Mandyali, a local dialect of her home district.



Arriving from Delhi, the actress was given a rousing welcome by the party’s local unit as she also did her first roadshow to prepare for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024.

The ‘Queen’ actress was warmly welcomed by waving to the crowd gathered during the event, raising slogans of Jai Sri Ram, which she also reciprocated.

She said, “You can see a big crowd here. A lot of people have come here. All of them are proud that Mandi’s daughter, the nationalist voice of Mandi, will represent the constituency in this election.” Said Kangana as she also replied about her agenda being “Development”, nothing else.

Kangana debunked the Congress propaganda that she will not be available here after winning the election or where the people will search for her –Mumbai?

“This is all propaganda. I am here around you. Anyone, doing his/her job at Baddi, Bilaspur or Hamirpur, even Mandi town, doesn’t mean the person will not come home”, she said.

Kangana Ranaut started the election campaign from the same place where her great-grandfather Sarju Singh Ranaut was an MLA.

Party workers welcomed her everywhere from Banoh to Sarkaghat.

In her speech, she attacked the Congress leadership asserting that while her happiness over getting a nomination from Mandi was beyond her imagination, the Congress was very upset at fielding her from Mandi.

She reminded the audience about the social media comments of Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate on Mandi and also chided Rahul Gandhi on his statement about crushing the ‘Shakti’ among the Hindus.