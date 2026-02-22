‘Don’t share OTP, Aadhaar, bank details’: PM on fighting digital fraud

New Delhi: “Do not share your OTP, Aadhaar number, or bank account details with anyone. Most importantly, change your passwords regularly, just as you adapt your food and clothing with each season.”



This was the message delivered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his monthly radio address, ‘Mann Ki Baat,’ on Sunday, aimed at combating digital fraud.

Modi explained that he had previously spoken at length about digital arrest, which has raised awareness about digital fraud and online scams. However, such incidents continue to occur.

He said that many people are being targeted through digital arrest and financial fraud, and quite often, senior citizens have been swindled of their lifelong earnings.

To protect themselves, the Prime Minister urged everyone to remain vigilant and advised that KYC (Know Your Customer) or re-KYC procedures should only be carried out through bank branches, official apps, or authorised platforms.

“Do not share OTP, Aadhaar number, or bank account information with anyone. And most importantly, keep changing your password from time to time. Just as food and clothing change with each season, make it a rule to change your password every few days,” he said.

Modi said that often, people come across news of fraud involving businessmen. “Someone calls up and says, ‘I am a high-ranking officer. You need to share some details with me.’ Innocent individuals might fall prey to such tactics, making it crucial for everyone to stay alert,” he said.

Referring to the KYC process, the prime minister noted that, when individuals receive messages from banks requesting KYC updates, they may wonder why it is necessary since they’ve already completed the process.

“I urge you not to fret; this is just for the safety of your money. We all know that nowadays everything from pension, subsidy, insurance, UPI, everything is linked to the bank account,” he explained.

This is why banks periodically perform re-KYC to ensure that customers’ bank accounts remain secure, Modi added. “Yes, here too, you must remember one thing: criminals make fake calls, send SMS and links,” he said.

Modi mentioned that the Reserve Bank of India recently held a financial literacy week focused on these issues, and the campaign will continue throughout the year. He urged people to heed the RBI’s advice and keep their KYC updated.

PM Modi also talked about the centuries-old Mamangam tradition, often called the Kerala Kumbh, which has come alive again after nearly 250 years, saying from North to South, the rivers may be different but the stream of faith is the same.

The prime minister said many people also call it the ‘Maha Magha’ festival or ‘Kerala Kumbh’ where bathing in the holy river during the month of Magha and making that moment an indelible memory of life is its soul.

A Kerala village’s success in growing 570 varieties of rice in a single field and how a Odisha farmer has secured extra income through better land use and water savings were flagged by PM in his monthly radio broadcast on Sunday.