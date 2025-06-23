Don't politicise anti-Naxal ops, conduct them in transparent manner: Sachin Pilot

Raipur: Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Monday said the anti-Naxal operations should be carried out effectively in a transparent manner and the exercise should not be politicised. The Congress in-charge for Chhattisgarh was talking to reporters at the Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur, after arriving here for a two-day visit during which he will chair a series of meetings with the party leaders. Asked about Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent statement that anti-Naxal operations will be continued during the rainy season, Pilot, said, "The Congress has always been against violence and extremists. Our leaders have sacrificed their lives to keep this country and state safe." "Whatever effective action is to be taken, it should be taken. Action should be done in a transparent manner and it should not be politicised," he said.

This is a matter of internal security. No one should do politics over this, the former Union minister said. Whatever action is taken, it should be done by taking everyone into confidence. "It should be effective, transparent and should not have any political colour," he added. Pilot said everyone should come together to end Naxalism not only in Chhattisgarh but also in other states which have been struggling with the menace. "Strict steps should be taken after a lot of deliberations...action should be transparent and accountable. Whatever conclusion comes out of this, the public should get its benefit. Action should be done on the ground and not by giving speeches again and again," he said. Briefing about his visit, the Congress leader said meetings will be held for two days to seek reports of works done by different wings and cells of the party's Chhattisgarh unit and chalk out a roadmap for future course of action. "(Senior Congress leaders) Mallikarjun Kharge ji and Rahul Gandhi ji have dedicated the year 2025 for the organisation. Therefore, we want to strengthen the organisation from booth to state level," Pilot said. "The changes that need to be made and the roadmap to be followed will be discussed in detail during Monday meetings. We will work to give a new direction to the party by holding continuous meetings for two days," he said. Pilot said he will also hold a meeting with Congress MLAs on Monday night to chalk out a strategy to corner the ruling BJP during the monsoon session of the state assembly next month.