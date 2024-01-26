Don’t need to sound poll bugle, people do it for me: PM Modi in Bulandshahr

LUCKNOW: Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Thursday that his focus remains steadfast on driving the wheel of development for the welfare of the people, and said that it is people who sound election bugle for him rather than himself.



Speaking at a public gathering at the Police Shooting Ground in Bulandshahar, following the inauguration of development projects worth over Rs 20,000 crore for Western Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Modi reiterated his commitment to serving the people.

The inauguration encompassed a spectrum of pivotal projects, including a new railway line, highway infrastructure, petroleum pipeline, water and sewerage facilities, a medical college, and an industrial area.

In his address, Prime Minister Modi hailed the significant contributions of the western Uttar Pradesh region to the nation’s progress, paying homage to the late Kalyan Singh for his dedicated service to both Lord Ram’s cause and the nation.

Reflecting on the dreams shared by Kalyan Singh and many others, Prime Minister Modi emphasised the monumental achievement represented by the realisation of the Ayodhya Dham project. He envisioned Kalyan Singh, wherever he may be, witnessing the progress with contentment. With the consecration of Ram Lalla’s abode, Prime Minister Modi urged a renewed focus on elevating the nation’s stature to unprecedented heights.

Highlighting historical governance lapses post-independence, Prime Minister Modi lamented the prior ruler-centric approach that sidelined inclusive development, leaving vast swathes of the country bereft of progress, particularly Uttar Pradesh. He attributed this neglect to entrenched governance practices that prioritised select regions over others, fostering societal divides and perpetuating poverty.

Emphasising a departure from such archaic methods, Prime Minister Modi extolled the transformative impact of the double-engine government formed in 2017, which witnessed notable economic growth and the resolution of longstanding challenges in Uttar Pradesh.

He underscored initiatives aimed at bolstering connectivity, including the establishment of modern expressways and metro facilities, positioning Uttar Pradesh as a pivotal hub for both the Eastern and Western Dedicated Freight Corridors.

The inauguration of the Jewar Airport, heralded by Prime Minister Modi, promises to infuse newfound vigour into the region, enhancing air connectivity and catalysing economic growth. Moreover, the announcement of four new industrial smart cities nationwide, with one already operational in Greater Noida, underscores the government’s commitment to fostering innovation and comprehensive growth across Uttar Pradesh.