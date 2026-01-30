‘Don’t hope for justice under BJP government’

varanasi: Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand returned to Varanasi from Prayagraj on Thursday and launched a sharp attack on the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, saying people should not expect justice under the present dispensation.



Speaking to reporters after reaching Kashi, the seer referred to the recent controversy involving his disciples and said the entire country had seen videos showing young batuks being humiliated and pulled by their hair. He said the incident was in the public domain and there was no need to deny what had happened.

“Our people waited for 11 days in Prayagraj with restraint and gave them an opportunity to admit their mistake and correct it. But they did not. After this, we decided to return to Kashi. This sends a clear message that under this party’s government, there is no hope for justice,” Swami Avimukteshwaranand said.

The Shankaracharya also strongly opposed the new University Grants Commission rules, describing them as a serious threat to Sanatan Dharma. He alleged that the new regulations were designed to divert attention from shortcomings and would create divisions within Hindu society.

He said the traditional caste system in Sanatan Dharma was meant to protect livelihoods and social balance, not to pit communities against each other. “Through the UGC rules, one caste is being placed against another. This will only lead to internal conflict. It is like bringing in a machine to destroy Sanatan Dharma,” he said. Calling the new UGC norms “harmful for Hindu society,” Swami Avimukteshwaranand reiterated that he and his followers would continue to oppose them.