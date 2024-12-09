Don’t have magic wand to set everything right within no time: Farooq Abdullah

Reasi/Jammu: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Sunday said he has no magic wand to set everything right within no time, asserting that his party-led government in Jammu and Kashmir will fulfil all its election promises made to people of the Union Territory.

The former chief minister also sought support of voters in the panchayat and Urban Local Bodies (ULB) elections likely to be held early next year.

He asked the voters to elect qualified candidates, including women, in large numbers and urged them to keep away those who are dividing them on the basis of religion, creed and caste.

“We will fulfil all our election promises but give us some time. You don’t ask them (BJP) what they did in the last 10 years and want us to change the world in the six weeks (of our government). I do not have the magic wand,” Abdullah, whose party returned to power in the recently held assembly elections, told reporters in Reasi district.

Asked about reports suggesting a rift between Raj Bhawan and Omar Abdullah-led government, he said, “Who told you that they are not getting along. A lot of enemies (of the government) are sitting here and they will always try this. I do not know of anything like that.”

On alleged atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh, he said, “Is there less trouble here? Don’t you see the oppression against Muslims in UP and other places and how their mosques, madrassas, houses and shops are being razed.”