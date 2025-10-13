'Don't fear outsiders': Tejashwi hits out at Shah after court frames charges in IRCTC case

Patna: Asserting that he would continue to fight against the BJP as long as he is alive, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday hit out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah and said as a "true Bihari", he does not fear outsiders. After a court in Delhi framed charges against him, his father Lalu Prasad and mother Rabri Devi in the alleged IRCTC scam case, Yadav said they have chosen the path of struggle and by walking on that path, they will surely reach their destination. "A month ago, when Union Home Minister Amit Shah ji came to Bihar, he was threatening us that he wouldn't leave us in a condition to contest elections. I will fight and I will win. We are Biharis, true Biharis... We do not fear outsiders. Jai Bihar, Jai Bihari," he said in a post on X. "As long as the BJP, which is anti-constitution, is in power and I am alive, we will continue to fight against it. There's a special thrill in battling storms. We have chosen the path of struggle. By walking on the path of struggle, we will surely reach our destination," he said, without specifically mentioning the court proceedings.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne framed common charges of criminal conspiracy and cheating against Rabri Devi, the former Bihar CM, and Yadav in the case, which stems from alleged irregularities in the grant of operational contracts of two Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) hotels to a private firm. The court also framed charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act against Prasad, the RJD chief, setting the stage for a trial ahead of elections in Bihar. They have pleaded not guilty to the charges. Reacting to the development, RJD's Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Kumar Jha said, "A miscarriage of justice driven by political rivalry undermines the rule of law and erodes public trust in democratic institutions."