Don't fall for 'false' promises of BJP: Kalpana Soren to voters

Giridih (Jharkhand): Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MLA Kalpana Soren on Saturday launched her campaign for the upcoming assembly polls, calling upon people not to fall for "false promises" of the BJP. Kalpana, the wife of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, was addressing a public meeting in Dumri assembly constituency. She asserted that the INDIA bloc would form the next government in Jharkhand under the leadership of Hemant Soren. "BJP leaders will come and try to mislead you. But you have to be cautious. Do not fall for the false promises and illusions of BJP. We will form 'Abua' (our) government again in Jharkhand," she said. She said that the Jharkhand chief minister, under the guidance of party supremo Shibu Soren, has worked for the upliftment of the poor, tribals, farmers, women and minorities in the state. "This is the first time after the creation of Jharkhand that a chief minister has thought of women empowerment and given them the benefits of Maiya Samman Yojana. Under the scheme, the amount will now be increased to Rs 2,500 from the existing Rs 1,000," she said.

Launching a scathing attack on the BJP, she said that the previous "double-engine government" did not think about the empowerment of women. "BJP should not dream of forming the government in Jharkhand as it will not be fulfilled," Kalpana said. She asserted that the Hemant Soren government has implemented several welfare schemes including free electricity for up to 200 units, farm loan waiver of up to Rs 2 lakh, Savitribai Phule scheme to support the education of adolescent girls and overseas scholarship. Assembly polls will be held in two phases on November 13 and 20 and counting will take place on November 23. Filing of nomination papers for 43 assembly constituencies of Jharkhand, which are going to polls on November 13 in the first phase, began on Friday and will continue till October 25.