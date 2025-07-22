Donald Trump’s claims on ceasefire ‘humiliating’ for country, says Kharge

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday termed US President Donald Trump’s repeated claims that he mediated between India and Pakistan to bring about a ceasefire during Operation Sindoor in May as “humiliating” for the country, and asked the government for a clarification on the issue.

Kharge, and other Congress party members also demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should give answers to the issues raised by them regarding the Pahalgam terror attack and Trump’s claims on ceasefire during Operation Sindoor.

The House witnessed a brief adjournment due to Opposition uproar during the Zero Hour, and also a walkout by Congress when the Rajya Sabha reassembled for the Question Hour at 12 noon.

Kharge, along with several Opposition members in the Rajya Sabha, had submitted adjournment notices (under Rule 267) to take up discussion on the terror attack in Pahalgam and Operation Sindoor after suspending the listed business of the day.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour, the Congress President made a case for a two-day debate on the Pahalgam attack, Operation Sindoor, alleged security lapses and foreign policy. “The Prime Minister should answer,” he demanded.

Recalling the Pahalgam terror attack that took place on April 22, Kharge lamented that the terrorists who carried the attack have neither been caught nor killed till date.

Jammu and Kashmir L-G Manoj Sinha himself has admitted that there has been a lapse in Pahalgam, he added.

Kharge said all political parties had given unconditional support to the government. “In such a situation, we want to know from the government what is the complete situation?,” he said.

The senior Congress leader further said the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Deputy Army Chief and one of the senior Defence Attache have made some revelations regarding Operation Sindoor.

“Apart from this, the government should also clarify its stand on the statement of US President Donald Trump, because he has claimed not once but 24 times that he got the ceasefire done. This is humiliating for the country,” he said.