Domestic, international air ticket prices soar for May; Parl panel raises concern

New Delhi: As the season of summer vacations nears, the airfares for domestic and international travel are becoming increasingly expensive. With the prices for most domestic and international routes on rise, travel in the month of May will be an especially expensive affair for travellers.



While the average prices of air tickets from Chennai to destinations in South East Asia will cost anywhere around Rs 30,000-40,000 during the month, the destinations in the Middle East are upwards of Rs 30,000.

Besides, due to non-availability of direct flights from Chennai to popular international destinations such as Maldives, Vietnam, Cambodia, among others, the travel costs are adding up to the budget of those willing to travel on these routes.

However, it’s not just the international fares that are soaring, domestic air tickets aren’t cheap either.

An average one-way flight ticket from Delhi to Srinagar for travel in May is currently upwards of Rs 13,000. Similarly, from Delhi to Port Blair, an average air ticket shows a fare of Rs 8,000 and above.

Regarding these high prices charged by domestic airlines in India, a parliamentary panel has raised concerns, accusing them of misleading the passengers and resorting to predatory pricing tactics.

The panel, in its report on the Ministry of Civil Aviation’s demands for grants for 2023-24, has sought guidelines for fare rationalisation and the publication of accurate information on airlines’ websites.

The report also criticised the government’s decision to remove the price caps on domestic airfares in August 2022, stating that it had only benefited airlines at the expense of passengers. The panel also expressed concern about airlines charging different fares for the same domestic route, particularly in the Northeast region and hilly areas like Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. The report has urged the government to take measures to prevent predatory pricing and ensure affordable air travel for the common man.