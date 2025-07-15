Doing utmost possible, nothing much govt can do, Centre tells SC

New Delhi: The Centre on Monday informed the Supreme Court that it was doing whatever was “utmost possible” to save an Indian nurse facing execution on July 16 for murder in Yemen, but “nothing much” could be done keeping in view the status of Yemen.

“There is a point up to which the Government of India can go and we have reached that point,” attorney general R Venkataramani informed a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta.

The top law officer said the government was keen to save its citizens and was doing “utmost possible” in the matter.

“Having regard to the sensitivity and status of Yemen as a place, there is nothing much the Government of India can do,” he said.

He further referred to the Houthis in Yemen, saying it was not even diplomatically recognised.

Venkataramani said the government recently wrote to the public prosecutor of the area concerned to find out if the execution could be suspended for the time being.

“The Government of India is trying its best,” Venkataramani said, “and has also engaged with some sheikhs who are very influential people there.”

The apex court was hearing a plea seeking a direction to the Centre to use diplomatic channels to save Indian nurse Nimisha Priya, 38, facing execution in Yemen.

Priya, a nurse from Palakkad district of Kerala, was convicted of murdering her Yemeni business partner in 2017. She was sentenced to death in 2020, and her final appeal was rejected in 2023.

She is currently imprisoned in a jail in Sana’a, the capital of Yemen.

On Monday, the counsel appearing for petitioner organisation ‘Save Nimisha Priya – International Action Council’ which extends legal support to assist Priya, said it was a “very unfortunate situation”.

“Up to the Supreme Judicial Council of Yemen, the death penalty has been confirmed,” he said referring to the country’s Sharia law.

He said mother of Priya was there in Yemen along with a social worker to negotiate with the family of the deceased for blood money.

“The only thing that is possible today to avoid death sentence is the family of the deceased agreeing to accept blood money,” the counsel said, pointing out they were not asking for funds from the government and would themselves arrange the money.

Venkataramani said, “Blood money is a private negotiation.”

The bench said, “They (petitioner) are saying they may be able to arrange for the blood money. The only question is the negotiating link.”

Venkataramani said Yemen was not like any other part of the world where the government, through a diplomatic process or an inter-governmental negotiation, can sought something.

“It is very complex,” he said, “and we don’t want to complicate the situation by going too much public”.

Venkataramani added, “And probably we got some kind of an informal communication saying probably the execution is kept under abeyance. We don’t know how far to believe that.”

He said there was no way the government could get to know what was really happening in Yemen.