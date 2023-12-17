Doctors should work with spirit of nation first: Mandaviya

LUCKNOW: Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday said doctors should work in the spirit of “Nation first”, taking inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of making India a developed nation by 2047.

Addressing the 28th convocation of the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences here, Mandaviya said a healthy society can create a healthy nation and only a healthy nation can create a prosperous nation.

Regarding the inclusion of Dhanvantari’s photo in the logo of the National Medical Commission (NMC), the minister said, “Dhanvantari is an icon in the medical field for India and everyone should be proud of their heritage and culture. The change in people is to end the mentality of slavery.”

“We have to work for the development of new India by taking inspiration from our history and pride,” he said.

There is no problem of manpower and brain power in India and contribution of every citizen in nation building is necessary, he said.

The union minister said that for a doctor, the life of a poor person should be as important as that of a rich person.