Doctors perform high-risk bone marrow transplant

New Delhi: Doctors at a leading Army hospital here have successfully conducted a “high-risk” bone marrow transplant, giving a new lease of life to a seven-year-old child diagnosed with a “rare disorder”.

The procedure was recently performed at Army Hospital (Research & Referral) , the Ministry of Defence said in a statement on Sunday, and termed it an “extraordinary medical achievement”.

The hospital authorities have claimed that this procedure was the “first such transplant for this immunodeficiency in India”.

Doctors in the department of hematology and stem cell transplantation at the hospital have “successfully conducted a life-saving bone marrow transplant (commonly known as BMT) for a child diagnosed with a rare primary immunodeficiency disorder,” it said.

The “groundbreaking procedure”, performed on Sushant Paudel, has opened new doors of hope for children and families facing similar challenges, it said.

Paudel, son of Sepoy Pradip Paudel, was “diagnosed with ARPC1b, a very rare form of immunodeficiency at age one, a condition that severely compromised his immune system making him prone to repeated life-threatening infections and other complications,” the statement said. The patient was referred to the hospital six months ago “but did not have an HLA matched sibling donor”, the doctors said.

“The hematology team at Army Hospital (R&R), embarked on an arduous journey to find a suitable donor and orchestrate a meticulously planned bone marrow transplant,” the statement said.