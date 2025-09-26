Doctors overcome resource gaps to save 18-year-old girl’s mobility

ALIPURDUAR: Doctors at Alipurduar District Hospital have once again demonstrated extraordinary skill and dedication by successfully performing a critical hip surgery, restoring mobility for an 18-year-old girl.

Arina Induwar, a resident of Nangdala in the Birpara-Madarihat block, was initially admitted to Birpara State General Hospital after falling from the roof of a single-story house. She was later referred to Alipurduar District Hospital for specialised treatment.

Upon examination, doctors discovered that Arina had suffered a severe hip bone fracture due to the fall, which left her unable to walk. Additionally, her lower abdominal muscles had protruded, causing her intense pain.

After carefully assessing the situation, a team led by Dr. Subendhu Sikdar decided to proceed with a complex surgical operation.

Dr. Sikdar said: “There is no proper infrastructure here to perform this operation. We coordinated with the hospital superintendent and brought some essential equipment from outside to carry out the surgery. Remarkably, just ten days after the operation, Arina is able to walk and move around normally. Two plates were implanted in her hip, which we arranged and financed ourselves.”

Commenting on the achievement, Suman Kanjilal, chairman of the Rogi Kalyan Samiti at Alipurduar District Hospital, said: “This is an extraordinary success given the limitations of our infrastructure. Arina was admitted on September 4 and discharged on September 26. In the festive season of Puja, there is no greater joy than seeing a young girl regain her ability to walk.”