Doctor, policeman among 4 government employees sacked for terror links in J&K

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday sacked four more government employees, including a doctor and a policeman, for their alleged terror links in the Union Territory, officials said. Assistant professor (medicine) at SMHS Hospital, Srinagar, Nisar-ul-Hassan, constable Abdul Majeed Bhat, laboratory bearer in the Higher Education Department Abdul Salam Rather, and teacher in Education Department Farooq Ahmad Mir were dismissed in terms of Article 311 of the Constitution of India, they said.

In the last three years, the Union Territory administration has invoked Article 311 (2)(c) of the Constitution to sack more than 50 employees, who were allegedly operating in shadows within the government and drawing a salary from the public exchequer, officials said.

However, they were helping Pakistani terror outfits, providing logistics to terrorists, propagating terrorists’ ideology, raising terror finances and furthering secessionist agenda, they said. The General Administration Department, in separate but almost identical dismissal orders, said the Lt Governor was satisfied with the action taken after considering the facts.

On the basis of the information available, the activities of the four employees are such as to warrant their dismissal from service. The Lt Governor is satisfied under sub-clause (c) of the proviso to clause (2) of Article 311 of the Constitution that in the interest of the security of the State, it is not expedient to hold an enquiry in the case of the employees, it said.

The officials said the dismissals were a part of the ongoing crackdown against the terrorist ecosystem and its key stakeholders who were surreptitiously inducted into the government machinery by previous regimes of different shades in the past. Hassan, self-styled president of Doctors’ Association Kashmir, allegedly spearheaded secessionism in J&K, operating with a clear mission and instructions from across the border to guide medical professionals towards anti-India sentiments.