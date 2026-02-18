Doctor in Delhi scans patient in Antarctica as India tests AI-robotic remote healthcare

New Delhi: In a demonstration that could redefine distance in medical care, a doctor seated in Delhi conducted a real-time ultrasound examination on a subject stationed nearly 12,000 km away at India’s Antarctic research base, signalling the arrival of tele-robotic medicine in public healthcare delivery.



The live procedure, showcased during a press interaction at the AI summit in the capital, was witnessed by Union minister Jitendra Singh, who described it as a convergence of artificial intelligence, robotics, and specialist expertise that can extend advanced diagnostics beyond geographical constraints.

The system developed jointly by AIIMS New Delhi and IIT Delhi, in collaboration with the National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research, allows a radiologist to remotely operate a robotic arm equipped with an ultrasound probe. Replicating the hand movement of a trained sonographer with six degrees of motion and force-sensing safety controls, the machine transmitted diagnostic images with minimal delay.

Officials explained that the technology was designed for extreme environments where medical evacuation is difficult. In Antarctica, where airlifting a patient can take days and cost heavily, the ability to remotely determine whether local treatment is sufficient or urgent transfer is required could prove critical.

The demonstration also highlighted potential civilian applications. The system, built for portability and durability, is being considered for border regions, disaster zones, and rural health centres that lack specialist doctors. According to the minister, tele-robotics could help address the persistent imbalance between the availability of trained medical professionals and their physical presence in underserved areas.

Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences, M Ravichandran, noted that the platform could substantially reduce emergency evacuations from polar missions while strengthening India’s scientific operations abroad.

Singh said emerging digital health tools, including AI-assisted diagnostics and robotic intervention, were set to reshape clinical practice by enabling specialists to treat patients without travelling.