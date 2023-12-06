Doc kills wife & 2 kids, hangs self

A doctor posted at a Railway Hospital here allegedly killed his wife and two children before committing suicide, police said on Wednesday.

Arun Kumar Singh (45), hailing from Mirzapur, was an eye specialist at the Modern Rail Coach Factory Hospital since 2017. He lived with his wife Archana (40), son Aarav (4), and daughter Ariba (12) in a house located inside the hospital complex.

The incident came to light on Tuesday night when the doctor’s colleagues informed police after no one from the family answered phone calls. The police personnel broke open the door and found the bodies. Police recovered syringes from near the bodies which were allegedly used by the doctor to administer some drugs to his wife and children to make them unconscious before killing them, Superintendent of Police Alok Priyadarshi said The minors died of head injuries while Singh was found hanging, he said.

Preliminary probe suggests that the doctor was suffering from depression, police said.

Inspector General (IG) of Police Tarun Gaba visited the crime spot with senior police officials and directed a detailed investigation into the case.

“In the preliminary investigation, some people have said that the doctor was of a violent nature and used to have arguments with others,” the IG said.

“It is also being said that he used to consume psychotropic drugs. All these aspects

are being looked into and are part of our investigations,” he said.

According to the people living in the neighbourhood, the family was last seen two days ago on Sunday.