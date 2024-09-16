Doc assaulted for ‘referring patient to hosp’ for better treatment

Kolkata: A doctor of a primary health centre was assaulted by a patient’s family members at Bhagabanpur for referring the patient to Tamluk Hospital for better treatment. According to sources, on Sunday afternoon a patient having accidental injuries was taken to the Kajlagarh primary health

centre in Bhagabanpur.

At that moment the doctor identified as Mintu Dey was reportedly not there. From the health centre, the concerned staff informed the doctor. Within about five minutes the doctor arrived from his quarter and found that the patient met with an accident while riding a motorcycle in an intoxicated condition. After examining the patient, first aid was given. Dey also found that his collarbone was broken. Later he informed the patient party that there is no infrastructure for conducting an ‘X-ray’ at the health centre and thus he was referred to Tamluk Hospital. As soon as Dey told the patient party about the referral, the accused persons started abusing the doctor verbally.

When he protested, the accused persons started assaulting Dey with fists and blows. After a while, he somehow managed to leave the spot and informed his superiors following which Bhagabanpur Police Station was notified. Sensing danger, the party left the health center with the patient. The doctor later filed an FIR, but no arrests have been made so far.