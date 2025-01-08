‘Do not transfer central forces from Uyok hills’

Imphal: People of several villages have started a demonstration urging the authorities not to transfer central forces from Uyok hills, where clashes between militants and security personnel were reported recently.

Villagers of Thamnapokpi, Sanasabi and Yaingangpokpi close to Saibol have been on a sit-in at the foothills of Uyok hills since Monday evening, officials said.

The villagers are afraid that members of the central forces such as BSF and CRPF, recently stationed at Saibol village bordering Imphal East district, might be removed “under pressure”, the officials said.

The Superintendent of Police in Kangpokpi district was injured on January 3 evening when a mob attacked his office over the officer’s alleged failure to remove central force from Saibol.

Kuki organisations have been protesting the alleged lathi charge on women by security forces on December 31 in that village.

“We heard unconfirmed reports that central forces stationed at Uyok hills will be moved. So, we are camping here to plead with CRPF and BSF not to succumb to the pressure from the Kuki groups,” Mangi Leima, one of the demonstrators said.

If the forces are withdrawn from there, armed miscreants will again attack the villages, Leima claimed.