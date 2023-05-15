Do not panic, will solve every problem: UP CM Adityanath

Gorakhpur: While addressing people who had assembled at Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur for Janata Darshan, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath assured them not to worry saying the government will take action on every complaint.



“Do not panic. Whatever the problem, we will solve it”, Chief Minister on Sunday morning assured people.

The last ‘Janata darshan’ was held at Gorakhnath temple on April 9. Due to the Municipal Election Code of Conduct, it was organized after about a month. Over 100 people had come to the Janata Darshan to share their problems with the Chief Minister and seek redressal.

Chief Minister Yogi himself reached the people seated on chairs in front of the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhavan of the temple complex. He listened to everyone's problems one by one and assured them of all support to resolve their problems.

Handing over their applications to the officers, he directed them to ensure prompt, satisfactory.

On the complaint of land grab by some people, he directed strict legal action against the guilty. The Chief Minister also assured women seeking concessions in electricity bills all support. Some people asked for financial help for the treatment of their relatives. CM Yogi said that lack of funds would not be a hindrance in the treatment. He directed the officers to complete the process of the hospital's estimate for treatment and send it to the government. An adequate amount will be given for the treatment from the Chief Minister's Discretionary Fund he said.

Some women had brought their children. CM Yogi blessed the children and inquired about their studies. He also gave them chocolates and asked them to study well.