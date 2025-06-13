‘DNA tests to be carried out to identify victims’

Ahmedabad: DNA tests will be carried out to ascertain the identities of those who perished in the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad city on Thursday afternoon, a senior Gujarat health department official said even as he refused to cite death toll figures.

“To identify those who lost their lives in the plane crash, arrangements have been made by Ahmedabad Civil Hospital to collect DNA samples. Close relatives, such as parents or children, of the deceased will be able to give DNA samples at Kasoti Bhavan of BJ Medical College of Ahmedabad Civil Hospital,” state health department principal secretary Dhananjay Dwivedi said here.