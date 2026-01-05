DMK most corrupt regime, alleges Amit Shah

Pudukottai: Union Home minister Amit Shah on Sunday launched a scathing attack against the DMK regime in Tamil Nadu, calling it the most corrupt in the country, where a “20 per cent cut money” norm prevailed.

The senior BJP leader expressed confidence that the NDA would emerge victorious in the Assembly polls due this year in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

Making a strong pro-Tamil pitch, Shah said that while Chief Minister M K Stalin made false accusations against the NDA of ignoring Tamil, it was the PM Modi-led regime that has implemented a slew of measures to promote the language.

He accused the DMK of consistently disrespecting Hinduism and the sentiments of Hindus in Tamil Nadu and for “failing” the farmers of the state.

Addressing a mega rally here to mark the culmination of a yatra undertaken by the party’s state president Nainar Nagenthran, Shah listed out the BJP-NDA’s wins since 2024, including a third consecutive victory in Haryana and the wins in Delhi and Bihar, and said it was now the turn of Tamil Nadu and West Bengal to join the list.

By way of a robust alliance of AIADMK, BJP and others, the NDA will emerge victorious, he said, alleging that the DMK government has failed on all fronts.

The BJP’s grand public meeting here marked the culmination of Nagenthran’s state-wide yatra ‘Tamilagam Thalainimira Tamilanin Payanam’ (A Tamil’s yatra for Tamil Nadu’s rise) that commenced in Madurai on October 12.

Slamming the ruling DMK over alleged graft and claiming that it was “synonymous” with corruption, he asked if the state can progress with an “army of corrupt ministers.”

“A DMK leader’s name has come up in a cash-for-jobs scam, that of another leader in money laundering,” he said.

Another leader was named in the “coal scam”, he said without naming anyone.

“Can Tamil Nadu’s progress happen with such an army of corrupt ministers. There is a 20 per cent corruption cut money. The state economy is running on debts and liquor sales,” Shah charged.

The DMK regime’s sole motive is to make Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi the CM and the dream to perpetuate dynasty rule would not come true and the time has come to put an end to family politics in Tamil Nadu, Shah said.

DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi (1924-2018) had been the CM. After him, his son M K Stalin became the chief minister and plans were there to elevate Udhayanidhi to the top public office of chief minister. Shah targeted the ruling party on a number of other issues as well.