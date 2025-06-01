DMK chief Stalin unveils new membership enrolment initiative

Madurai: Ahead of the 2026 Assembly election, DMK President and Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday unveiled a new party membership enrolment drive, "Oraniyil Tamil Nadu." Stalin moved a resolution at the party's general council meeting which resolved to conduct door-to-door campaigns and reach out to the people on the state government's welfare schemes, and struggle to secure rights. The party set a target of enrolling as members at least 30 per cent voters covered in every polling station and the resolution was adopted.

Stalin said at least one person in every household is a beneficiary of a welfare scheme of the Dravidian model government, which pursues the policy of "everything for everyone." Hence it is an imperative that all families in Tamil Nadu come together to face the 2026 Assembly election unitedly, under one umbrella. "This general council resolves to take forward a membership enrolment initiative to protect with courage the rights of Tamil Nadu by not making any compromises at all," the resolution moved by the party chief said. He named the enrolment drive "Oraniyil Tamil Nadu," which could be roughly translated as the 'state coming together as as a single team' or 'Tamil Nadu in a single camp'.

The DMK president said: "The target is being set to enrol at least 30 per cent of voters in each and every polling station through the party's booth committees, which are already set up." Party workers should go door-to-door and explain about the government's string of welfare schemes and its struggles to secure the state's rights. Party workers and office-bearers should take up the task of enrolling voters as DMK members under the Oraniyil Tamil Nadu drive. The functionaries, including those at the level of district and the local branch, should achieve their respective targets in two months. All office-bearers should work in a full-fledged manner to achieve their goals. "This general council resolves that constituency observers and district secretaries fully supervise the new membership enrolment initiative and make it a success." A sprawling 20-acre site on Melur road--Uthangudi was the venue of the meeting and it was modelled on the DMK headquarters 'Anna Arivalayam', in Chennai city and in the wake of the party event, DMK flags fluttered across a 60-km radius; both in and around Madurai.

Stalin unfurled the party flag on a 100-feet high mast and inaugurated the party meeting. The DMK said its Madurai North District Secretary and Commercial Taxes Minister P Moorthy made the arrangements for the grand meeting. On May 31, on his arrival here, Chief Minister Stalin led a 22-km roadshow and also unveiled a bronze statue of former Madurai Mayor S Muthu on New Jail Road. The CM began his roadshow at Avaniapuram and completed it at Arapalayam Cross Road-Thirumalai Nayakar statue point after traversing several areas including Jaihindpuram, Solai Azahagupuram and Pazhanganatham. People and party workers gathered on both sides of the road and gave a rousing welcome to the chief minister.