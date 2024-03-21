DMK, AIADMK to have direct contest in 19 LS seats

Chennai: The ruling DMK and main opposition AIADMK will be in a direct contest against each other in a total of 19 Lok Sabha constituencies in Tamil Nadu.

Chennai North, Chennai South, Kancheepuram (SC), Arakkonam, Arani, Salem, Erode, Theni, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Pollachi, Thoothukudi, Sriperumbudur, Vellore, Dharmapuri, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi and Perambalur are the segments in which the two main Dravidian parties will face off against each other.

Since DMK’s ally Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi (KMDK) will contest on the ruling party’s ‘Rising Sun’ symbol in Namakkal constituency, the total number of seats in which the DMK and AIADMK will be in a direct fight is, in effect, 19.

While KMDK has fielded S Suriyamurthy, the AIADMK has named S Tamizhmani. Both are office-bearers in their respective parties.