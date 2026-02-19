DMDK joins DMK-led alliance ahead of TN assembly polls

Chennai: Ending weeks of political speculation, the DMDK officially joined the DMK-led alliance here on Thursday, ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections. The pact was sealed at the Anna Arivalayam here in the presence of Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin.

DMDK General Secretary Premathala Vijayakanth, accompanied by senior party functionaries, including treasurer L K Sudheesh, called on Stalin to formalise the partnership. In a social media post, Stalin said, "It brings me immense joy that the DMDK, founded by Captain Vijaykanth and a man who had unwavering love for Kalaignar (DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi), has joined the secular progressive alliance." "I warmly welcome sister Premalatha Vijayakanth, who is now skillfully leading the party founded by Captain, along with their party supporters. Let this bond of goodwill continue to contribute to the progress and prosperity of Tamil Nadu," he said, sharing images of the DMDK leaders joining the DMK-led alliance. He emphasised the objective of ensuring the continuation of the 'Dravidian model' of governance. Later, addressing reporters at the DMDK party office, Premalatha Vijayakanth said, "With the blessings of both the captain (Vijayakanth) and (the late DMK Chief) Kalaignar, we have forged an alliance with the DMK. " "A seat-sharing committee will be formed soon," she added. In 2021 assembly polls, DMDK partnered with the TTV Dhiakaran-led Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam and in 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the party was part of the AIADMK alliance.