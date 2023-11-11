Diwali bonanza: Punjab CM gives job letters to 583 youths

Chandigarh: Continuing his crusade to illuminate the lives of youth, the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Friday gave Diwali gifts to 583 youth by handing over appointment letters to them in various departments thereby taking the total tally of jobs to 37683.



Addressing the gathering here after handing over the job letters, the Chief Minister said that the name of these youth will be written in golden letters when history of the resurrection and revival of Punjab will be written.

He said that these youth are now part of ‘team Punjab’ and it is the bounden responsibility of every youth to work for welfare of the state adding that the remaining candidates who have not been given job letters will be handed over these letters soon. The CM said that due to callousness of previous regimes govt jobs were earlier a ‘distant dream’ for the youth.