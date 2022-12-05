Divya Kala Mela draws huge crowd

new delhi: With the efforts of the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, which works under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Divya Kala Mela is going on with its full grandeur and innumerable visitors.



More than 200 Divyangjans from 22 states and union territories of the country are spreading the magic of their products and skills, while the audience is encouraging them and buying their products.

The fair is being organised at Kartavya Path, India Gate.

"After the weekend, the fair registered a significant footfall and business as well on Monday. So far, 50 lakh of products have been sold in the fair in the last four days.

Products ranging from daily consumption items to stationery and eco-friendly products, packaged food, organic products, toys, personal items, etc. are available for sale at the fair," the ministry said in a statement.

Apart from this, visitors are enjoying physiotherapy as well as spa by the Divyangjans, it said, adding that visitors are also getting the opportunity to have a look at different

types of handlooms of

Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, paintings and artworks of Maharashtra, ladies suits of Madhya Pradesh, phulkari of Punjab, bajra biscuits, etc.