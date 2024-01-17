Division Bench of Calcutta HC refuses to interfere with Single Bench order

KOLKATA: The Division Bench of Calcutta High Court on Tuesday refused to interfere with the orders of the Single Bench which resulted in suspension of the Rabindra Bharati University registrar.



The officiating Vice-Chancellor of Rabindra Bharati University Subhro Kamal Mukherjee on Monday placed the varsity registrar Subir Maitra under suspension after an order by the Calcutta High Court. The dean of students’ welfare board Asish Samanta was reportedly given the additional charge of the registrar.

In a September, 2023 case related to accompanist teachers, the high court had passed orders and asked the varsity for compliance. Reportedly, Justice Kausik Chand had given several orders regarding raising the retirement age of music teachers up to 65. During the hearing of the matter on Monday, the court was informed that HC’s direction was not followed by the registrar.

According to a news report, the lawyer representing the university had informed the court that the working committee had taken a positive decision regarding implementation of the order but the registrar reportedly did not comply. Thereafter, the Judge reportedly ordered for the suspension of the registrar.

On Monday, the matter was heard by the Division Bench of Justice TS Sivagnanam.