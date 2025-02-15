Divided house within BJP on selecting new CM led to President’s rule in Manipur: Congress

Imphal: Manipur Congress president Keisham Meghachandra on Friday claimed that a leadership crisis within the BJP and its failure to reach a consensus on a chief ministerial candidate led to the imposition of President’s rule in the state.

Meghachandra also said the central BJP leaders have “finally begun to understand” the ground situation in the strife-torn state.

“The leadership crisis that prevailed after the resignation of the chief minister, and a divided house within the BJP (on selecting a new CM) led to imposition of President’s rule,” he told reporters here.

President’s rule was imposed in Manipur and the Assembly put under suspended animation on Thursday evening, days after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned from his post that led to political uncertainty in the state.

“Now, the Prime Minister has the whole responsibility... Now, (PM) Modi will hopefully look into the government’s inability to function and start addressing the crisis in the state,” Meghachandra said.

The onus for protecting the territorial and administrative integrity of Manipur is on the Union government, he added.

Singh, who was heading the BJP government in Manipur, resigned as chief minister after nearly 21 months of ethnic violence that has claimed over 250 lives so far.

The Manipur Assembly has a tenure till 2027.

Manipur BJP president A Sharda had said on Thursday that the Assembly has been put under suspended animation in accordance with the constitutional process, and asserted that the House had not been dissolved yet.

Meanwhile, reaffirming its commitment to maintaining Manipur’s territorial integrity, the BJP on Friday said the state Assembly, which was put in a suspended animation following the imposition of President’s rule, could be revived on any future date depending on the ground situation.

Sambit Patra, the BJP’s northeast region in-charge, told news agency that his party was committed to continuing efforts to maintain peace and normalcy in the state, which has been hit by months-long violence between Meiteis and Kukis and remains polarised along ethnic lines.

He noted that the Assembly had not been dissolved but kept in a suspended animation, meaning that the formation of a new state government remained a possibility.