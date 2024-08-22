Distance from Kaithlighat to Shimla to be reduced by 15 km: Officials

Shimla: Even as Shimla-Parwanoo four-lane project continue to face disruptions, frequent landslides and sinking, Himachal Pradesh government has pinned hopes on upcoming Kaithlighat- Dhalli trench of the project, for a safer and faster drive to Shimla, the summer hill town.



On Wednesday, Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla visited the Shimla Bypass Tunnel-1 Portal-2 Shungal near Kaithlighat in Solan district to inspect the project’s progress and gather detailed information. In the 28.5 km-long four-laning of Shimla bypass, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) is constructing 10 tunnels spanning a total length of 10.6 km. The project also includes 27 major bridges and viaducts, with an estimated cost of Rs 4,800 crore. NHAI officials informed the governor that upon completion, the project will reduce the distance from Kaithlighat to Dhalli by approximately 15 km, saving nearly an hour of travel time. The governor also inquired about the tunnel’s safety features and environmental impact. Officials explained that the tunnel construction has saved around 5,000 trees, with advanced engineering techniques employed to prevent soil erosion.

The tunnel aims to ensure smooth and safe travel through the hilly terrain, leading to fuel savings and a significant reduction in air pollution and carbon footprints. Additionally, the construction of all 10 tunnels is expected to save about 22,500 trees. Regional Officer NHAI Abdul Basit informed the governor that the Shungal Tunnel, spanning 1410 metres across two phases, is expected to be completed by January 2025 at a cost of Rs 90 crore.