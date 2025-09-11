Disruptions weaken public trust: LS Speaker Birla

Bengaluru: Striking a word of caution, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday said repeated disruptions and sloganeering weaken public trust, while making a strong pitch to make the institution of legislatures centres of debate.

Addressing the 11th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association-India Region Conference here, Birla urged lawmakers to revive the spirit of the Constituent Assembly, which created the world’s finest Constitution, through constructive debate and discussions despite differences on several issues. “If our debates are constructive, our laws will be better. If laws are better, governance will be stronger. And if governance is strong, public trust will remain unbreakable,” he said.

The conference was inaugurated by Birla in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh and Karnataka Assembly Speaker U T Khader Fareed, among others.

The theme of the three-day conference is “Debates and Discussions in Legislative Assemblies, Winning Public Trust, and Fulfilling Their Aspirations”.

Birla said debate is the soul of India’s legislatures as it ensures transparency, as government decisions are made public, and accountability, as the executive answers questions. Against the backdrop of a virtual washout of the Monsoon session of Parliament, the Lok Sabha speaker asserted that trust is not built by slogans but by conduct.

“When members debate with dignity, citizens feel proud. When members raise their regions’ issues, people feel heard. When members question the executive with facts and logic, people feel secure,” he said. Debate also ensures inclusiveness as India’s linguistic, cultural and regional diversity gets a voice, he said.