Disrespect of nat’l anthem: Cal HC puts interim stay on FIR against BJP MLAs

Kolkata: Calcutta High Court on Thursday imposed an interim stay of the FIR registered against the BJP MLAs for allegedly disrespecting the national anthem inside the West Bengal Assembly campus, said Rajdeep Mazumder, the lawyer appearing for the BJP MLAs.



On Thursday Justice Jay Sengupta reportedly observed that the national anthem was hardly audible to the BJP MLAs.

On Thursday Advocate General Kishore Dutta produced a video where the Trinamool Congress MLAs were seen sitting in the dharna.

After the hearing, Justice Sengupta imposed an interim stay on the investigation till January 17. The next date of hearing has been fixed on January 10.