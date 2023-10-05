Disqualified MP Faizal moves SC challenging Kerala HC order

New Delhi: NCP leader Mohammed Faizal has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Kerala High Court order rejecting his plea for suspending his conviction in an attempt to murder case which resulted in his disqualification as Lok Sabha MP for a second time this year.

After the high court’s October 3 order, he was disqualified as a member of the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Faizal represented Lakshadweep in Parliament,

‘In view of order dated 03.10.2023 of the Hon’ble High Court of Kerala, Shri Mohammed Faizal P.P., Member of Lok Sabha representing the Lakshadweep Parliamentary Constituency of the Union Territory of Lakshadweep, stands disqualified from the membership of Lok Sabha from the date of his conviction, i.e. 11th January, 2023,’ a Lok Sabha Secretariat bulletin had stated.

While declining to suspend his conviction, the HC had, suspended the 10-year sentence awarded to Faizal and three others in the case.