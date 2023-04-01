Disqualification charges: Cong preparing ‘fool-proof case’

New Delhi: With more cases related to defamation charges against Rahul Gandhi coming up before different courts, it seems the Congress is in “no hurry” to file the appeal for defamation case against the former party chief as the Congress leaders are of the view that any loophole in the petition would jeopardise the stand of the Gandhi scion.



As per senior leaders, Rahul’s legal team, which is headed by celebrated advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Abhishek Singhvi, would soon file the appeal against his two-year sentence in the Surat court.

However, the leaders have maintained that the party’s legal team is working hard to prepare a “fool-proof case” by keeping in mind similar petitions being filed against Rahul Gandhi in other parts of the country.

Recently, a Patna court has summoned Rahul to appear before it on April 12 in the defamation case filed by Bihar BJP’s senior leader Sushil Kumar Modi. Also, a similar case filed in Ranchi is in progress.

Justifying the “thought behind delay” in filing the papers, a senior leader said: “A petition or an appeal in a court is a public document and Rahul’s opponents could use it in courts in Patna, Ranchi and elsewhere. So the legal team is not in a rush as they want to file an “error-free” appeal.” The leader further said that the court order needs to be translated and there is an emphasis on the question of jurisdiction of the case.

The Congress is also questioning the legality of the trial of Rahul’s trial in Surat court for a speech that he had made in Karnataka’s Kolar.

The leader further said that all the Opposition parties would continue their protest on the Adani issue and disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

from the Lok Sabha.