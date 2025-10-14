Disproportionate assets: Lokayukta raids Karnataka govt officials across state

Bengaluru: Karnataka Lokayukta sleuths conducted simultaneous raids on Tuesday at the residences, properties, and offices of 12 government officers across the state, following complaints related to disproportionate assets. According to preliminary information, the raids were carried out against three officers in Bengaluru, including a woman officer. The residence of G. Manjunath from Mallasandra Maternity Hospital, N.K. Gangamari Gowda, the Special Land Acquisition Officer of Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited, and V. Sumangali, an officer attached to the Secondary Education Board, were searched in Bengaluru. In Udupi, the residence and commercial complex of L.P. Naik, the RTO officer, were raided, while searches are also taking place in his native Karwar district.

In Chitradurga district, acting on allegations of disproportionate assets, the Lokayukta team raided the residence of the Agriculture Department's Assistant Director Chandra Kumar. The operation was led by Chitradurga Lokayukta SP Vasudevaram, DySP Mrutyunjaya, and PI Manjunath. Early morning raids were also conducted on two houses belonging to the officer and the Agriculture Department office in Chitradurga. The houses searched were located in Taralabalu Nagar and T. Nulenoor village of Holalkere taluk. In Bidar, the Lokayukta officials carried out simultaneous raids at four locations on allegations of amassing illegal assets. The searches included the residence of Dhoolappa, Assistant Director of the Agriculture Department in Aurad taluk. The raids were conducted at his residence in Guru Nanak Colony of Bidar city, his house in Kadyal village of Bhalki, the Agriculture Department's AD office in Aurad, and the Mudol office in Aurad. The raids were also conducted at the residence of Jyothi Mary, a First Division Clerk in Hassan, Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited (KRIDL) Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) Jagadish Naik in Davanagere; Revenue Inspector and Village Accountant Ashok in Ranebennur taluk of Haveri district; in-charge CEO of Savanur Taluk Panchayat Basavesh; junior engineer Kiran attached to Alamatti Right Bank Canal Office in Bagalkot; and B. S. Naduvinamani, junior engineer attached to Karnataka Food and Civil Supplies Corporation (KFCSC). According to preliminary information, the raids were underway at several places.