Disproportionate assets: CBI registers case against IOCL manager

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against Mohit Kumar, ex-officer, senior sales officer and assistant manager of IOCL, Noida Division, presently working as manager (terminal) Panipat RCO (Reduced Crude Oil), Haryana, for possession of disproportionate assets valued at Rs 49,84,960, which is 95.94 percent more than his known sources of income.

The allegations point towards Mohit Kumar’s “ill-gotten gains” during the period when he worked as a sales officer and senior sales officer (retail sales) at Meerut-I and assistant manager (retail sales) at Noida-III from April 1, 2019, up to May 24, 2023. Acting on the allegations, CBI searches took place at five locations – two each in Muzaffarnagar and Panipat, and one in Meerut. Searches have resulted in the recovery of incriminating documents such as bank passbooks, credit cards, sale deeds, and records of five vehicles.

The investigation is continuing with officials scrutinising the recovered evidence to assess the total financial irregularities involved.