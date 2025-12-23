Disproportionate assets case: Karnataka Lokayukta raids multiple locations in four districts

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Lokayukta was on Tuesday carrying out simultaneous raids on the residences and offices of several government officials across multiple districts of Karnataka, following allegations of corruption and amassing of properties disproportionate to their income. The coordinated operation was conducted in Bagalkote, Vijayapura, Karwar and Raichur districts. Search operations are underway at bungalows, houses and offices linked to the officials. In the Bagalkote district, Lokayukta officials raided the residences of the Project Director of the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA). Searches were conducted at his houses located in Bagalkote town and at Nargund in neighbouring Gadag district. In the same district, the residence of an Assistant Director in the Agriculture Department at Bagewadi was also searched.

In the Karwar district, Lokayukta officials conducted a raid at the residence of the Chief Executive Officer at Siddapur. Officials examined documents and records during the search. In Raichur, Lokayukta teams carried out inspections at the residence of a retired woman Assistant Engineer. Officials said the raids were part of an ongoing investigation into corruption-related allegations. Further details regarding the seizures and findings are awaited as the search operations continue. It can be recalled that Karnataka Lokayukta sleuths conducted raids at 10 locations across the state on November 25, targeting government officers accused of amassing disproportionate assets beyond their known source of income. The raids are being carried out in Mandya, Bidar, Mysuru, Dharwad, Haveri, Bengaluru, Shivamogga and Davanagere districts. On November 7, the Karnataka Lokayukta conducted surprise raids across six Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) in Bengaluru following several complaints from the public. The raided locations included Yeshwanthpur, Rajajinagar, Jayanagar, Yelahanka, Kasturinagar and KR Puram and uncovered large-scale irregularities. Karnataka Lokayukta also conducted raids against 12 officials and seized Rs 381 crore in the disproportionate assets case. The searches were carried out on October 14, across 48 locations, including residences, offices, and properties belonging to the officers and their relatives.