Dispose of complaints on CM window in time bound manner: Khattar to officers

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the disposal of complaints received on the CM Window should be completed in a time-bound manner for quick redressal to the people. Besides, the Chief Minister will preside over the review meeting of CM Window every three months.



While presiding over the CM Window meeting here today, the Chief Minister said that a mobile app will be created for the departmental officers for complete information about the grievances of CM Window.

He said that the details of the complaints regarding the police department should be kept separate and it should be disposed of within the time limit.

The Chief Minister said that to redress the grievances of the people, various departments should develop a separate system at their level. Along with this, information about redressal of complaints received during the last three months should also be made available to them on a regular basis.

He said that in cases of corruption, the complaints should be disposed of by the concerned senior officers on priority basis and in case of complaint against any officer; only the senior officer should investigate the matter.